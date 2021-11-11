Photos: Linda Purl's latest concert at the Birdland Theater

Linda Purl is a well known film, television, and stage actress whose multi-talents make her equally at home in the cabaret and nightclub music world - whether singing with a big band or an intimate trio.



Her latest show premiered at the Birdland Theater in NYC on November 7th with Billy Stritch (Piano), David Finck (Bass), and Ray Marchica (Drums) to a sold out house full of celebrities, friends, and industry insiders.



"IN THE MOOD: SONGS FOR JUMPING BACK INTO LIFE!" fit perfectly into the historic club's intimate and atmospheric jazz space.

With an eclectic set list pulled from films, classic & modern Broadway, and the great American songbook, the show offered a little something for everyone. Well known numbers weaved and blended in with lesser known gems for a cohesive evening of satisfying songs.

Songs included "I'm In The Mood For Love", "Anyplace I Hang My Hat Is Home", "Everybody Says Don't", "Never, Never Land", "I'll Be Seeing You", "Blue Moon", and a few nods to Autumn themed tunes.

Not to let an opportunity pass her by, Ms. Purl used her first full collaboration with Billy Stritch to sing a duet of the appropriately titled "Cheerful Little Earful". Their chemistry was delightfully informed by their years long friendship and was a win with the hip audience.



Linda's affinity with mood and musical styles blends effortlessly with her acting chops to find the story of the song and put it across to her audience with clarity of thought and pitch.

She is an actor's singer and a singer's actor.





Photos: Kevin Alvey