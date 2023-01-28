Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Linda Purl 'This Could Be The Start' at Birdland Theater

Linda Purl In the Birdland Theater NYC

Jan. 28, 2023  

Linda Purl's show "This Could Be The Start...new beginnings for new times" opened in the Birdland Theater on Monday January 23rd. The show was an elegant paean to new starts, new loves, and fresh perspectives in a newly invigorated world.
It was a dedication to a new outlook.

Backed by a masterful trio that included Tedd Firth (piano), David Finck (bass), and Ray Marchica (drums) - this show brought new life to such well known tunes as "I'm In The Mood For Love". "Come Fly With Me", "How High The Moon"/"Blue Moon", "I'm Shooting High", "Taking A Chance On Love" and many more.

Ms. Purl's audience was packed with old and new friends from her years growing up in Japan, to her colleagues from the Stage and Film/TV industry.
In keeping with her show's theme of inspired love, she also had her real life beau cheering her on from center audience.

Ms. Purl's smooth vocals are a subtle, if unnamed, tribute to the great singers of the American Songbook. Bringing to mind Doris Day, Julie London, and of course her beloved Rosemary Clooney - Linda's sound pays homage to the style of the classic singers but in a wholly unique way. A touch of jazz, a bit of Broadway, and some popular music all blend in a new way...for new times.
Links Below:

Linda Purl - An American Actress & Singer

Home - Birdland Jazz Club


