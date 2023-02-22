Photos: Lina Koutrakos Packs Birdland With ONE NIGHT ONLY

Singer Lina Koutrakos performed "One Night Only" to a sold-out house at Birdland on Monday, February 20.

Check out photos below!

She was perfectly perched on the stage of the historic music room with a stellar trio that included Tedd Firth at the piano, David Finck on the bass and Matt Zebrowski on drums, and her special guest was actor/singer Tom Wopat.

Lina Koutrakos is a singer, songwriter, director, teacher, and a New York City staple for three decades. From the Rainbow Room to the legendary Bottom Line she has successfully straddled the musical worlds of Rock and Cabaret simultaneously, earning her rave reviews and major awards across the country and in Europe.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey