Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Lina Koutrakos Packs Birdland With ONE NIGHT ONLY

Lina Koutrakos is a singer, songwriter, director, teacher, and a New York City staple for three decades.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Singer Lina Koutrakos performed "One Night Only" to a sold-out house at Birdland on Monday, February 20.

Check out photos below!

She was perfectly perched on the stage of the historic music room with a stellar trio that included Tedd Firth at the piano, David Finck on the bass and Matt Zebrowski on drums, and her special guest was actor/singer Tom Wopat.

Lina Koutrakos is a singer, songwriter, director, teacher, and a New York City staple for three decades. From the Rainbow Room to the legendary Bottom Line she has successfully straddled the musical worlds of Rock and Cabaret simultaneously, earning her rave reviews and major awards across the country and in Europe.

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey



Elizabeth Teeter to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY This Week Photo
Elizabeth Teeter to Join LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY This Week
Rye Myers will welcome Elizabeth Teeter as his special guest at this Sunday’s talk show (Sunday, February 26 from 6:00-7:00pm) on the 2nd Floor of “The Genie’s Lounge” at the Dicken NYC.
Charles Busch to Return to 54 Below in April With MY FOOLISH HEART Photo
Charles Busch to Return to 54 Below in April With MY FOOLISH HEART
54 BELOW will welcome back cabaret icon Charles Busch in his new solo show My Foolish Heart on April 20 and 25 at 7pm.
Hannah Reimann to Sing Joni Mitchells BLUE at 54 Below in March Photo
Hannah Reimann to Sing Joni Mitchell's BLUE at 54 Below in March
54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Hannah Reimann in Hannah Reimann Sings Joni Mitchell's Blue on Thursday, March 30 at 7pm.
37th MAC Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees Announced Photo
37th MAC Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees Announced
The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has made its initial announcement of the upcoming 37th Annual MAC Awards. The awards presentation and show will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 pm, at Peter Norton Symphony Space at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City. ﻿

More Hot Stories For You


37th MAC Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees Announced37th MAC Awards Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees Announced
February 22, 2023

The Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) has made its initial announcement of the upcoming 37th Annual MAC Awards. The awards presentation and show will take place on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:30 pm, at Peter Norton Symphony Space at 2537 Broadway at 95th Street in New York City. ﻿
The Work of Jessy Tomsko Will Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 5 at 54 BelowThe Work of Jessy Tomsko Will Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 5 at 54 Below
February 22, 2023

The work of Jessy Tomsko will be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below.
Diane D'Angelo Comes to The Laurie Beechman in DESTINATION MOONDiane D'Angelo Comes to The Laurie Beechman in DESTINATION MOON
February 22, 2023

This Spring, the perfect destination isn't a location, but a cabaret show that will prove to be out of this world. The arresting and engaging NYC vocalist, Diane D'Angelo returns to the stage at the Laurie Beechman Theater with her brand new show, Destination Moon. 
Celebrate Women's History Month at Joe's Pub with Shaina Taub, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Lipnik & MoreCelebrate Women's History Month at Joe's Pub with Shaina Taub, Jackie Hoffman, Carol Lipnik & More
February 21, 2023

Celebrate the intersectionality of femininity during Women’s History Month in March with Shaina Taub, Annahstasia, Carol Lipnik, Ladama, Emily Scott Robinson, Alisa Amador, Violet Bell, Jackie Hoffman, Generation Women, and more!
Video: Watch a Sneak Peek of Jennifer Holliday's 54 Below Diamond Series DebutVideo: Watch a Sneak Peek of Jennifer Holliday's 54 Below Diamond Series Debut
February 21, 2023

Watch a sneak peek of Broadway’s original Effie White, Jennifer Holliday, at 54 Below's Diamond Series.
share