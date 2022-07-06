Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Joshua Stackhouse showcase for CANADA DAY at Feinstein's/54 Below

Joshua Stackhouse CANADA DAY at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jul. 6, 2022  

Joshua Stackhouse is a young Canadian-American singer/songwriter who cleverly built a showcase of his work (along with some Canadian pop covers) to be performed at Feinstein's 54 Below Club on July 1st as a tribute to Canada Day for our friends up north.

This was Josh's second July 1st Canada Day outing at the club (the first happened a few years back, before so many performance spaces had to temporarily shutter).
While being an accomplished singer and guitarist, Josh primarily lets his talented friends interpret his original tunes. He never leaves the stage, however, as he also takes piano lead for the show. Stackhouse is backed by an outstanding group of musicians... Brian Shaw (Horn/Reeds), Andrea Veneziani (Bass), Bart Milczarczyk (Guitar), and Scott Still (Drums).

Singers, both Canadian AND American, included: Veronica Vale, Jacqui Sirois, Eric Coles, Cassie Nadeau, Jordan Bell, John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater, Meaghan Sands, and Michael Fisher.

This show had its tongue firmly planted in cheek and though the songs and performances may be more "Martin Short" in tone, they often require some "Celine Dion" vocal dynamics to pull off (with a bit of "Alanis" thrown in for some screlting good times).


Cleverly pinned on the idea that a new Anthem must be written for Canada - the show sets its comic premise immediately with Joshua singing "Hi, I'm From Canada" (eh?) and as Josh is seated at piano he is joined by the diminutive puppet "Justin Beaver", who might be less "co-host" and more "anti-host". If you need a surly, gay, oversexed Beaver puppet side kick... "Mssr. Beaver" is happy to tell you to stuff it.
Further song titles like "Vancouver, Here I Come", "Manly Man's Lament" (sung by a lumberjack), "Bad Canadian", and "Canada Is Pretty..." kept the chuckles coming.
For a moment of seriousness there is also a sweet ballad "The Moment" beautifully sung by Eric Coles.
Special mention has to go out to the Drinkwater Brothers for playing loud Americans who protest the whole idea of the show with the hysterical ear-worm "Proudly American".
They are brought around to the idea of unity and North American brotherhood after hearing a medley of hit song contributions made popular worldwide by Canadian artists.
It all culminates with a group sing of "Oh, Canada" and a peppy outro by Josh and the band of his song "Canada Stuff".

Let us hope Feinstein's 54 Below continues to bring back Stackhouse and his Canadian cohorts for future Canada Day celebrations.

Feinstein's/54 Below is located in midtown Manhattan at 254 West 54th Street

www.54Below.com

www.JoshStackhouse.com

Photos: Kevin Alvey

(back) Eric Coles, Meaghan Sands, Cassie Nadeau, Matthew Drinkwater (middle) Veronica Vale, Jacqui Sirois, Joshua Stackhouse, John Drinkwater (front) Michael Fisher, Jordan Bell

Michael Fisher, Meaghan Sands

John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater

Joshua Stackhouse

Joshua Stackhouse, Cassie Nadeau

Joshua Stackhouse "Hi, I'm From Canada"

Joshua Stackhouse

Veronica Vale "Vancouver Here I Come"

Veronica Vale

Veronica Vale

Bart Milczarczyk, Andrea Veneziani

Joshua Stackhouse

Jacqui Sirois "Give It Up"

Joshua Stackhouse, Jacqui Sirois, Bart Milczarczyk, Andrea Veneziani

Jacqui Sirois, Scott Still

Brian Shaw

Eric Coles "Manly Man's Lament"

Eric Coles "Manly Man's Lament"

Eric Coles

Eric Coles

"Justin Beaver"

Cassie Nadeau "Bad Canadian"

Cassie Nadeau, Bart Milczarczyk, Andrea Veneziani

Cassie Nadeau, Scott Still

Eric Coles "The Moment"

Eric Coles

Jordan Bell

Jordan Bell

"Justin Beaver", Jordan Bell "Canada Is Pretty"

Joshua Stackhouse, "Justin Beaver", Jordan Bell

"Justin Beaver", Jordan Bell

Matthew Drinkwater, John Drinkwater "Proudly American"

John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater

Matthew Drinkwater, John Drinkwater

John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater

John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater "Proudly American"

Michael Fisher "Pop Medley"

Meaghan Sands, Michael Fisher "Pop Medley"

Meaghan Sands

Meaghan Sands "Pop Medley"

Meaghan Sands, Michael Fisher

Matthew Drinkwater, John Drinkwater

Joshua Stackhouse

Joshua Stackhouse, Meaghan Sands, Veronica Vale, Michael Fisher, Cassie Nadeau, Jacqui Sirois, Eric Coles, John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater "Oh, Canada"

Joshua Stackhouse, Bart Milczarczyk, Andrea Veneziani, Scott Still "Canada Stuff"

Joshua Stackhouse, with Canadian Trivia prize winners

Brian Shaw, Bart Milczarczyk, Joshua Stackhouse, Andrea Veneziani, Scott Still

Matthew Drinkwater, Joshua Stackhouse, John Drinkwater

Lauren Díaz Morgan, Joshua Stackhouse

July 6, 2022
