Photos: Joel B. New's TEMPTING MR. LINCOLN Premieres In Concert At Green Room 42

pixeltracker Feb. 17, 2022  

Joel B. New's Tempting Mr. Lincoln premiered in concert at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, February 12th (Lincoln's birthday), directed by Stanley Martin (Aladdin) with musical direction by Gillian Berkowitz (Lehman Trilogy).

The cast featured Cicily Daniels (Once on This Island (revival), The Little Mermaid, The Gershwin's Porgy & Bess, Rent) as "Penny," Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots) as "Mary Todd," Sean Fletcher (Merce, The Series, Happy Days: The Musical) as "Abercrombie," Joshua Hinck (Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream) as "Fitch," Travis Kent (DISASTER! on Broadway, The Skivvies, Paris Through the Window) as "Abraham Lincoln," Stephen J Mark as "Hollister," Charles Sanchez (Merce, The Series, Monkey Trouble Unleashed!, Undertaking Christmas) as "John Wilkes Booth," and Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening, The Voice) as "Joshua Fry Speed."

The band featured Ms. Berkowitz on piano, Wesley Bourland on bass, James Pingenot on percussion, and Eli Zoller (The Pilgrim, Felix Starro) on guitar.

In Tempting Mr. Lincoln, Joshua Fry Speed is a general store clerk whose humdrum existence is thrown into romantic turmoil when a young hot lawyer named Abraham Lincoln appears in his shop. A chance encounter over spilled baby oil leads to a kiss that blossoms into a full-blown affair. As the average bloke and future President draw closer and closer together, they struggle to reconcile their radically different lifestyles in the name of love. Also, there's time travel.

Photo Credit: Ben Shirai

The cast of Tempting Mr. Lincoln

Charles Sanchez

Charles Sanchez

Gabe Violett

Gabe Violett

Travis Kent

Travis Kent and Gabe Violett

Cicily Daniels

Cicily Daniels

Stephen J Mark

Madge Dietrich

Madge Dietrich and Travis Kent

Madge Dietrich

Sean Fletcher

Joshua Hinck

Charles Sanchez

Travis Kent

Madge Dietrich and Travis Kent

Madge Dietrich

The cast of Tempting Mr. Lincoln

Cicily Daniels

Cicily Daniels

The cast of Tempting Mr. Lincoln

Gabe Violett

Travis Kent

The cast of Tempting Mr. Lincoln

Travis Kent and Gabe Violett


