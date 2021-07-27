Photos: Joe Gulla's THE BRONX QUEEN Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below

Playwright/actor Joe Gulla returned to Feinstein's/54 Below for a "back by popular demand" performance on July 23rd!

Best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Joe brought his smart/fun/funny/fearless monologue back to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage with warmth and gusto.

In the tradition of legendary monologist Spalding Gray, Joe sat alone at a table, notebook, and bottle of water at the ready as he (bait and!) tackled the seriocomic issue of growing up as a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx!

As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's "Lost," one of television's first adventure reality series. Joe was featured on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce" and will be appear in the upcoming HBO mini-series, "White House Plumbers" this fall.

This Feinstein's/54 Below performance of The Bronx Queen featured special guest, actor/chanteuse Susan Campanaro. Susan has been a company member of the hit Off-Broadway show, Tony & Tina's Wedding in NYC, US tours, and Japan for 28 years. Susan also co-wrote and performs in Missing Person, a musical based on her legendary nightlife persona, Lavinia Draper. You can catch some of Susan's formidable acting in Joe Gulla's Reel Wood, set to have its NYC World Premiere later this year.

Provocative, poignant, hysterical, The Bronx Queen, with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packed a Bronx-style emotional punch. As per usual, Gulla's performance brought real tears (from equal parts crying and laughing!) to his sold out audience!

In perfect juxtaposition, Susan Campanaro delivered dynamic energy, emotion and laughs with her sexy, searing, maniacal camp disco medley. Her accompanist, Gerry Dieffenbach, provided notable and excellent musical and comedic support!