Photos: January 31st THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER As Photographed By Chris Ruetten
There were special guests on the stage and in the audience at last week's LINEUP.
Great American actress and budding cabaret singer Amy Irving was one of the stellar talents to join Susie Mosher on the stage of the Birdland Theater last week as, on January 31st, photographer Chris Ruetten captured all the goings on at the popular weekly variety show.
Susie Mosher entertains some special guests.
Corey C. Moore
The Quintin Harris Trio
Blair St. Clair
Sean Kenin
Joe Choroszewski
Marilyn Maye won the mousepad!
Sooyeon Yoon
The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums and Musical Director Lon Hoyt on piano. On January 31st Joe Choroszewski was on drums.
