A revue centered around the Judy Garland Show is a feast for the eyes.

Review: THE 11TH ANNUAL NEW YORK ASIAN BURLESQUE FESTIVAL Overflows With Talent and Some Gotta Have a Gimmick92NY produced their latest in the Lyrics and Lyricists series over the weekend, and Broadway World Cabaret was honored (and lucky enough) to attend (read the review HERE) but our article went to print while the show was still playing its three-day-run, before The 92nd Street Y's photographer, Richard Termine, was able to make his usual magic with his lens. It gives us great pleasure, now, to share with our readers a lovely look at the cast of JUDY ON TV!: CELEBRATING THE Judy Garland SHOW, in this collection of photos sent over by the fine folks at 92NY. Enjoy Richard Termine's photos of Aisha de Haas, Gabrielle Stravelli, Billy Stritch, Alysha Umphress, Max von Essen, and Mark McLean on drums, and Pat O'Leary on bass.

Visit the 92NY website HERE and Richard Termine's online presence HERE.

