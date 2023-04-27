Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Razzle Dazzle To Birdland

Cast Party is continuing to bring loose, unscripted, show biz and musical come-what-mayhem to the Birdland stage each week!

Apr. 27, 2023  

Jim Caruso's Cast Party, which is about to celebrate two decades at the iconic Birdland in NYC, seems to be entering a Golden Age of entertainment! Over the past few months the room has been packed with audiences eager to cheer the impromptu open mic/variety show made up of Broadway performers, cabaret divas, jazzers, and a few acts impossible-to-describe! Host Jim Caruso, along with his "Symphony Orchestra" made up of Billy Stritch at the piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, oversees the organized chaos every single Monday night. He makes sure the tempos are upbeat and the pace is swift.

"It's definitely a whirlwind," Caruso says. "We are royally entertained by about twenty singers, dancers and instrumentalists each week. If one performer isn't your cup of tea, wait three minutes and another will dazzle you!" The music runs the gamut from the Great American Songbook to contemporary Broadway...with pop, country, and original tunes rounding out the program. And some of the best tap dancers in town storm the stage to show off their skills. Cast Party is continuing to bring loose, unscripted, show biz and musical come-what-mayhem to the Birdland stage each week!

Check out photos below!

Photos by Kevin Alvey




