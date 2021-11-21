Photos: Isabelle McCalla, Shereen Pimentel and More Sing The Music Of Ben Caplan at Feinstein's/54 Below

On Friday, November 12th Feinstein's/54 Below hosted the return of composer Ben Caplan with Heart Of The Moment.

The evening boasted not so ordinary love songs dealing with lust, romance, loss, and everything in between. The night featured some of Broadway's favorite performers as they proved that love is not always flowers and chocolate hearts.

The concert was produced by Jen Sandler and music directed by Caplan.

The band featured Caplan (Piano), Nathan Bishop (Violin), Lloyd Kikoler (Bass), Josh Plotner (Reeds), Jakob Reinhardt (Guitar),and Josh Roberts (Drums).

Performers included PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Amy Jo Jackson (Fun Home, Kinky Boots), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked, American Psycho), Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Freaky Friday).

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson