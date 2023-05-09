Photos: Inside The Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

The event was on May 8th at The Green Room 42.

The Ukulele Kids Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser on May 8th at The Green Room 42. The event included dinner, drinks, and a live show, all in support of music for medically fragile kids.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the show below!

The UKC Broadway Cabaret showcased performances by Broadway stars, including Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti, Michael Thatcher, and Allie Trimm from Wicked, Tally Sessions from Company, as well as stars from Hamilton, Frozen, and more. The event was hosted by teen prodigy, composer & performer Joshua Turchin. All funds raised at the event will be used to provide ukuleles and music therapy support to vulnerable children through UKC's programs.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stephanie Epstein (President UKC)

Joshua Turchin (Host and Music Director)

Stephanie Epstein

Abby Jaros (UKS Broadway Director)

Abby Jaros

Abby Jaros

Joshua Turchin

Christopher Rice-Thomson

Christopher Rice-Thomson

Christopher Rice-Thomson

Annabel Liebert (UKS Star)

Laurie Park, Annabel Liebert and Hugh Liebert

Laurie Park and Annabel Liebert

Annabel Liebert and Hugh Liebert

Annabel Liebert and Hugh Liebert

Laurie Park

Joshua Turchin

Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe

Carly Gold

Gianna Harris

Gianna Harris, Carly Gold and Natalia Artigas

Natalia Artigas

Gianna Harris, Carly Gold and Natalia Artigas

Gianna Harris, Carly Gold and Natalia Artigas

Michael Thatcher

Allie Trimm

Michael Thatcher

Michael Thatcher

Allie Trimm

Tally Sessions

Tally Sessions

Tally Sessions

Tally Sessions

Abby Jaros

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti

Laura Benanti and Stephanie Epstein

Laura Benanti and Stephanie Epstein

Laura Benanti, Stephanie Epstein and Abby Jaros

Abby Jaros

Christopher Rice-Thomson

Christopher Rice-Thomson

Natalia Artigas, Carly Gold and Gianna Harris

The Band that includes- Joshua Turchin (Music Director and Piano), Neal Rosenthal (Guitar), AJ Kostromina (Drums) and Dave D'aranjo (Bass)

Gianna Harris, Carly Gold, Natalia Artigas and Joshua Turchin

Joshua Turchin and Tally Sessions

The Cast and Creatives

Abby Jaros, Joshua Turchin, Laura Benanti and Stephanie Epstein

Abby Jaros and Laura Benanti



RECOMMENDED FOR YOU