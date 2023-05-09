Photos: Inside The Ukulele Kids Club UKC Broadway Cabaret Fundraiser

The event was on May 8th at The Green Room 42.
The Ukulele Kids Club celebrated its 10th anniversary with its first in-person UKC Broadway Cabaret fundraiser on May 8th at The Green Room 42. The event included dinner, drinks, and a live show, all in support of music for medically fragile kids.
BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the show below!
The UKC Broadway Cabaret showcased performances by Broadway stars, including Tony-award winning actress Laura Benanti, Michael Thatcher, and Allie Trimm from Wicked, Tally Sessions from Company, as well as stars from Hamilton, Frozen, and more. The event was hosted by teen prodigy, composer & performer Joshua Turchin. All funds raised at the event will be used to provide ukuleles and music therapy support to vulnerable children through UKC's programs.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Stephanie Epstein (President UKC)
Joshua Turchin (Host and Music Director)
Stephanie Epstein
Abby Jaros (UKS Broadway Director)
Christopher Rice-Thomson
Christopher Rice-Thomson
Christopher Rice-Thomson
Annabel Liebert (UKS Star)
Laurie Park, Annabel Liebert and Hugh Liebert
Laurie Park and Annabel Liebert
Annabel Liebert and Hugh Liebert
Annabel Liebert and Hugh Liebert
Laurie Park
Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe
Gianna Harris, Carly Gold and Natalia Artigas
Natalia Artigas
Gianna Harris, Carly Gold and Natalia Artigas
Gianna Harris, Carly Gold and Natalia Artigas
Laura Benanti and Stephanie Epstein
Laura Benanti and Stephanie Epstein
Laura Benanti, Stephanie Epstein and Abby Jaros
Christopher Rice-Thomson
Christopher Rice-Thomson
Natalia Artigas, Carly Gold and Gianna Harris
The Band that includes- Joshua Turchin (Music Director and Piano), Neal Rosenthal (Guitar), AJ Kostromina (Drums) and Dave D'aranjo (Bass)
Gianna Harris, Carly Gold, Natalia Artigas and Joshua Turchin
Joshua Turchin and Tally Sessions
The Cast and Creatives
Abby Jaros, Joshua Turchin, Laura Benanti and Stephanie Epstein