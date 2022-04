Photos: Inside Broadway Makers Marketplace's 'Night of Stars'

Michael T. Clarkston & Broadway Makers Marketplace presented the third edition of "Night of Stars" at the Turnstyle Underground Market located at Columbus Circle (57th & 8th) on Saturday April 23.

Some of the best students from New York University and American Musical & Dramatic Academy were the "stars" of the night.

Joshua Turchin served as musical director and host. Special guests from the Broadway community included Donnie Kehr (Jersey Boys) who sang Oh, What A Night, Gian DiCostanzo (Jersey Boys Norwegian cruise line, Buddy Holly) who sang Son of Man from Tarzan, and Audrey Bennett (Frozen / Young Anna ) who sang Suddenly Seymour!

Check out the photos below!