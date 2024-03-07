Photos: See highlights of Hugh Panaro's MAN WITHOUT A MASK at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I’m a bit speechless as I sit down to write this piece about what Hugh Panaro did on stage tonight at 54 Below, celebrating the release of his first album ever.

To understand this fully, it’s important to know that I didn’t really know much about this actor/singer when I first went to see his show in 2022 at the club, which is the performance that was recorded for his CD. Mr. Panaro’s show was skillfully helmed by his longtime friend, Richard Jay-Alexander, with beautiful arrangements and musical direction from Joseph Thalken and Brian Holtz on bass. I was overwhelmed then, but tonight was “over the moon” as a packed house cheered, laughed, yelled and cried as Hugh took us on a ride of a career that is so rare it makes your heart explode. All the highs and the lows of (as he frames it) “My Illustrious Career”- with tongue firmly planted in check. I can promise you that this is not hyperbole. For tonight’s show, Joseph Wallace covered on bass and, musically, this show is so beautiful, so complex, so truthful, that you have no choice but to surrender to “the music of the night.”

If you have never witnessed Hugh Panaro LIVE, please, you must!

In the meantime, you can hear, play and purchase his album HUGH PANARO: MAN WITHOUT A MASK on all platforms. I promise you that you will be transported by one of the finest voices to ever grace a Broadway stage and, now concerts and nightclubs.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff