Photos: HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! Debuts At Birdland Theater

Writer and proudcer Barry Day has created a musical revue titled HOORAY FOR HOLLYWOOD! that played Birdland Theater on June 15th, starring three of everyone's favorite artists from the cabaret and concert circuit: Maestro Billy Stritch, singing siren Carole J. Bufford, and dreamy as night and day Liam Forde. The threesome, introduced by cabaret maven KT Sullivan, entertained the packed house for over an hour with the music of the Hollywood of yesteryear, and Broadway World Cabaret photorapher Conor Weiss was there with his camera, as always, to give our readers an exclusive look at the elegant and ebulient new revue. Enjoy Conor's photo essay below and find other great shows to see on the Birdland website HERE.

Proceeds from the performance of Hooray For Hollywood were donated to The Mabel Mercer Foundation. Read about the MMF's important work HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.