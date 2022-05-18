Photos: Go Inside the PABLO Concept Album Listening Party At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Based on the early life of Pablo Picasso and introduced to the theater industry as a fully orchestrated concept album in the spirit of hit Broadway musicals like Hadestown and Jekyll and Hyde with performers from Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies, held an industry listening party was held May 16, 2022 at The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Manhattan.

Below are photos of the evening's festivities, and the full score can be heard here.

With book, music and lyrics penned by Charles Bloom, PABLO has a timeless, tuneful score reminiscent of classic musical theater. The album is produced, orchestrated and conducted by David Snyder with music direction by Andrew Wheeler (Waitress), direction by Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), and casting by Jamibeth Margolis, CSA.

PABLO's principal cast includes Bronson Norris Murphy as Pablo Picasso (Phantom; Love Never Dies: The Phantom Returns), Christopher Behmke (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, 1st Nat. Tour), George Dvorsky (The Scarlet Pimpernel; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; Passion), Kayleen Seidl (Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof, dir. Joel Grey), and Haley Swindal (Chicago; Jekyll and Hyde), with powerhouse vocalists Justin John Moniz, William Thomas Evans, Mike Dinneen, Christopher Nolan, Rob Richardson, Kurt Perry, Chris Brick, Michael Spaziani, and Andrew Parks.

Charles Bloom is known for Insomnia and Heaven Knows as well as the score to This Will All Be Yours. Active archives of some of his songs are held by the musical theatre departments for student and faculty use at over 30 universities in the U.S. and abroad. Patti LuPone, Mandy Patinkin, Michael Feinstein, Christine Ebersole, Cheyenne Jackson, Julie Reyburn and Richard Todd Adams and among the many artists who have sung music from Bloom's stylistically diverse catalogue. His CD, Music and Lyrics by Charles Bloom: IN HERE, also produced and orchestrated by David Snyder, was recorded by a live 20-piece orchestra with 16 of the finest talents on Broadway. Mr. Bloom is a member of ASCAP and The Dramatists Guild. www.charlesbloomusic.com

For more information about PABLO, visit www.pablomusical.com.

Photo credit: Darin Chumbley, PictureDLC.com