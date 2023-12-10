Photos: Go Inside the 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks reignited their legendary holiday tradition and brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to 54 Below after three bah humbug years of pandemic pause and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the festivities.

Check out the photos below!

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as the following family members: Sara Al-Bazali, Philippe Arroyo (11pm shows only), Nick Blaemire (Sat shows only), Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico (No Fri at 7pm), Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (7pm shows only), Rick Edinger, John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Andrew Barth Feldman, Nick Frenay, Kalonjee Gallimore (no Fri and Sat at 7pm), Omar Garibay, Drew Gehling (Fri and Sun shows only), Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Van Hughes (Sat shows only), Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison (Fri and Sun shows only), Kelly McIntyre, Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Kevin Michael Murphy, Josh Plotner, Will Roland, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, MiMi Scardulla, Brooke Shapiro, Helen J Shen, A.J. Shively, Noah Silverman, Lena Skeele, Murphy Taylor Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Jax Terry, Vinnie Urdea, Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

E Sara Barnes stage manages, Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner choreograph, Brendan McCann designs costumes, KJ Hardy designs lights, and Amanda Raymond designs sound. Max Friedman is assistant director, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Carly Heitner, Molly Heller, and Faith King are PAs.

The 13th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 8-10 at 7pm and 11pm. There is a $60-$80 cover charge ($67.50-$89.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $110-$120 ($122.50-$133.50 with fees) for the 7pm performances. There is a $35-$55 cover charge ($40-$62 with fees), with Premiums tickets at $75-$90 ($84-$100.50 with fees) for the 11pm performances. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the link below. For 7pm shows, tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For 11pm shows, tickets on the day of performance after 9pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy