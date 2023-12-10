Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: Go Inside the 13TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA at 54 Below

There are two final performances tonight Sunday, December 10th at 7pm and 11pm.

By: Dec. 10, 2023

Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks reignited their legendary holiday tradition and brought their insane celebration of all things red and green back to 54 Below after three bah humbug years of pandemic pause and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the festivities.

Check out the photos below!

Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as the following family members: Sara Al-Bazali, Philippe Arroyo (11pm shows only), Nick Blaemire (Sat shows only), Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico (No Fri at 7pm), Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen (7pm shows only), Rick Edinger, John El-Jor, Vince Fazzolari, Andrew Barth Feldman, Nick Frenay, Kalonjee Gallimore (no Fri and Sat at 7pm), Omar Garibay, Drew Gehling (Fri and Sun shows only), Danielle Gimbal, Morgan Siobhan Green, Van Hughes (Sat shows only), Ian Kagey, Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Julia Mattison (Fri and Sun shows only), Kelly McIntyre, Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Kevin Michael Murphy, Josh Plotner, Will Roland, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, MiMi Scardulla, Brooke Shapiro, Helen J Shen, A.J. Shively, Noah Silverman, Lena Skeele, Murphy Taylor Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Jax Terry, Vinnie Urdea, Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

E Sara Barnes stage manages, Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner choreograph, Brendan McCann designs costumes, KJ Hardy designs lights, and Amanda Raymond designs sound. Max Friedman is assistant director, Alexa Spiegel is associate producer, and Bailey Ford, Carly Heitner, Molly Heller, and Faith King are PAs.

The 13th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 8-10 at 7pm and 11pm. There is a $60-$80 cover charge ($67.50-$89.50 with fees), with Premium tickets at $110-$120 ($122.50-$133.50 with fees) for the 7pm performances. There is a $35-$55 cover charge ($40-$62 with fees), with Premiums tickets at $75-$90 ($84-$100.50 with fees) for the 11pm performances. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at the link below. For 7pm shows, tickets on the day of performance after 4pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. For 11pm shows, tickets on the day of performance after 9pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below
Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below
Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

The Cast, Crew and Musicians of the Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below
The Cast, Crew and Musicians of the Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza at 54 Below

Danielle Gimbal, Jon El-Jor and Lena Skeele
Danielle Gimbal, Jon El-Jor and Lena Skeele

Mistletoe Munchkins- Sara Al-Bazali and Noah Silverman
Mistletoe Munchkins- Sara Al-Bazali and Noah Silverman

Annie Golden
Annie Golden

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Jason SweetTooth Willams
Jason SweetTooth Willams

Murphy Taylor Smith, Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Willams
Murphy Taylor Smith, Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Willams

Lauren Marcus
Lauren Marcus

Harrison Chad
Harrison Chad

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Morgan Siobhan Green
Morgan Siobhan Green

Lauren Marcus
Lauren Marcus

Will Roland
Will Roland

Will Roland
Will Roland

Tatiana Wechsler
Tatiana Wechsler

Jason SweetTooth Willams and Tatiana Wechsler
Jason SweetTooth Willams and Tatiana Wechsler

Phil Jackson Smith
Phil Jackson Smith

Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman

MiMi Scardulla
MiMi Scardulla

Jon El-Jor
Jon El-Jor

Brooke Shapiro
Brooke Shapiro

Brooke Shapiro, Vince Fazzolari, Murphy Taylor Smith, Jared Weiss and Jon El-Jor
Brooke Shapiro, Vince Fazzolari, Murphy Taylor Smith, Jared Weiss and Jon El-Jor

Murphy Taylor Smith
Murphy Taylor Smith

Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman

Andrew Barth Feldman
Andrew Barth Feldman

Jackie Sanders
Jackie Sanders

Danielle Gimbal
Danielle Gimbal

Jeremy Morse
Jeremy Morse

Will Roland and Jeremy Morse
Will Roland and Jeremy Morse

Julia Morrison
Julia Morrison

Jason SweetTooth Willams
Jason SweetTooth Willams

Jason SweetTooth Willams
Jason SweetTooth Willams

Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Willams
Lorinda Lisitza and Jason SweetTooth Willams

Lorinda Lisitza
Lorinda Lisitza

Jared Weiss
Jared Weiss

Sam Primack
Sam Primack

Jackie Sanders
Jackie Sanders

Omar Garibay
Omar Garibay

Lorinda Lisitza
Lorinda Lisitza

Katrina Rose Dideriksen
Katrina Rose Dideriksen

Katrina Rose Dideriksen
Katrina Rose Dideriksen

Laura Dadap and Kevin Michael Murphy
Laura Dadap and Kevin Michael Murphy

Andrew Barth Feldman and Kevin Michael Murphy
Andrew Barth Feldman and Kevin Michael Murphy

Bill Coyne
Bill Coyne

Bill Coyne and Liz Lark Brown
Bill Coyne and Liz Lark Brown

Liz Lark Brown
Liz Lark Brown

Liz Lark Brown
Liz Lark Brown

Liz Lark Brown and her backup dancers that includes- Jon El-Jor, Jax Terry, Noah Silverman and Kevin Michael Murphy
Liz Lark Brown and her backup dancers that includes- Jon El-Jor, Jax Terry, Noah Silverman and Kevin Michael Murphy

Kelly McIntyre
Kelly McIntyre

Lauren Marcus, Harrison Chad and Morgan Siobhan Green
Lauren Marcus, Harrison Chad and Morgan Siobhan Green

Morgan Siobhan Green
Morgan Siobhan Green

Cast Members of The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza
Cast Members of The Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza

Will Roland and Sam Primack
Will Roland and Sam Primack

Drew Gehling
Drew Gehling

Lauren Marcus
Lauren Marcus

Annie Golden
Annie Golden

Annie Golden
Annie Golden


Recommended For You