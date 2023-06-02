Photos: Gavin Lee Celebrates Fred Astaire at Birdland

Two-time Tony Nominee and two-time Drama Desk Winner Gavin Lee made his Birdland debut with his solo show “Steppin’ Out with Fred Astaire” on Monday, May 29. Having played two Fred Astaire roles during his award-winning West End and Broadway career, Gavin, with a little help from Gershwin, Berlin, Porter, and a pair of tap shoes, filled the show with songs and stories that made Fred a true star of the Golden Age of Hollywood. Accompanying Gavin were Brian Taylor on piano, Corey Schutzer on bass and Rich Rosenzweig on drums.

Gavin has just returned from the UK where he was playing Lumière in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium. Before this he originated the role of Squidward in The SpongeBob Musical on Broadway (Drama Desk Award and Tony Award nomination). Two of his favourite roles have been Thénadier in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables and the title character in How the Grinch stole Christmas at Madison Square Garden. He originated the role of Bert in the West End and Broadway productions of Mary Poppins (Drama Desk and Theatre World Awards, Olivier and Tony Award nominations). Gavin has appeared at Carnegie Hall in Showboat and in the World Premier of Holiday Inn. TV credits include “Law and Order: SUV,” “The Good Wife,” “Little America,” and “White Collar.” Select London/UK theatre credits include Top Hat, Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, Me and My Girl, Over My Shoulder, Oklahoma!, Contact and Singin’ In The Rain. Gavin has performed his solo cabaret in New York, Chicago, London and on Disney Cruise Line.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey