Photos: First Look At GPC Entertainment's FREAK SHOW At Chelsea Table + Stage

On Saturday, October 28th, GPC Entertainment presented Freak Show - a sexy, spooky, circus-themed song and dance variety show for the Halloween season.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

On Saturday, October 28th, GPC Entertainment presented Freak Show - a sexy, spooky, circus-themed song and dance variety show for the Halloween season. See photos below. 

Freak Show was presented at Chelsea Table + Stage and featured high-energy synchronized dancing, innovative burlesque acts, brilliant emcee and host Jackson Sturkey, and so much more.

Freak Showl is directed and produced by Andrea PaleshBridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester.

Photo Credit: David Ovitsky 

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show

The cast of Freak Show



Recommended For You