Photos: Corinna Sowers Adler And Friends Make SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Cabaret artist and renowned educator Corinna Sowers Adler took over the Laurie Beechman Theatre on June 11th for back-to-back musical cabaret shows but she wasn't the headliner for both club acts, only the second one.

The "Opening Act" (if you will) on June 11th was the NiCori Youth Cabaret Showcase, a showcase in which the students of NiCori Studios presented their talents and the lessons they have learned from Corinna and her husband Nicholas Adler, who run the NiCori Studios of New Jersey and teach the young the finer points of being in show business. This respected institution of learning is more than a family business for The Adlers, it is their passion in life, and the showcase presented at the end of the program provides their mentees with their first performance on a New York nightclub stage. That program happened at four in the afternoon, and then, at seven pm, Sowers Adler showcased her own skills as a musical storyteller with an encore performance of SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL, her own club act that originally played Jazz At Lincoln Center's Appel Room.

Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield asked to be assigned to Corinna's show and, happily, caught the whole team in action.

See the Helane Blumfield photo essay below and visit her website HERE.

Find great shows to see at the Laurie Beechman Theatre website HERE and learn more about NiCori Studios HERE.

About Helane Blumfield:

THEY CALL ME H. I love what I do and do what I love. Create amazing content. Wow, the world. Have fun doing it. My mantra, my way. It all happens when passion is your driver and your inner fire is ignited. How lucky am I to have been able to apply these simple guides to my life work! I am a nationally recognized creative visionary who has navigated the world of design and advertising most recently as the SVP Creative for Macy's. My passion for expression continues to explore new possibilities in visual communications and performance. Now inspired by the cabaret community I have once again found myself behind the lens and I couldn't be any more excited.