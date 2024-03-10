Photos: Christine Andreas Brings PARIS TO BROADWAY to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Christine Andreas brought us to the City of Light, the Champs Elysees, a Parisian Cafe’ and the streets of Pigalle and Manhattan last night with her show Paris to Broadway at 54 Below. Christine was accompanied by husband and music director Martin Silvestri, pianist, accordionist, and composer, who produced arrangements which authentically recreated the musical sounds of “Gay Paree” and Broadway…. and oh that Andreas voice and vibrato that immediately brings you into a world of romance. We were treated to songs by Piaf, Charles Trenet, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kern, Porter, Berlin, Bacharach and David, Lerner and Loewe, and Silvestri during an evening of music that traveled musically between Broadway and Paris.

Ron Abel, Eda, Lee Roy Reams, and I even enjoyed some wonderful French Wine and cheese during her inspiring performance.

Reviewing my photos of Christine over the years it is impossible to date any. Her beauty and ebullient physicality never diminish. As they say….. “I’ll have what she’s having”!

Christine Andreas’ shows at 54 Below, Love Is Good, be-Mused, Cafe Society, and most recently PIAF-No Regrets, received unanimous raves, leaving The New York Times “thunderstruck” and audiences “electrified!” Ms Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award nominee and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F> Smith Lifetime Achievement Awards. She won theatre-goers' hearts of Broadway as Eliza in the 20th-anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony Award Nomination), and On Your Toes (Tony Award Nomination).

