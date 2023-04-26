Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Charles Busch Brings 'My Foolish Heart' to 54 Below

The songs are perfectly chosen and sung with a direct connection that no one could argue.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Nothing can compare to being held gently in his hands and told stories and sung to. The key to his world is WORDS and their importance, which also carries over into song lyrics. Not a false move or thought or phrase.

This sold out and pretty star-studded house was having a love fest with this iconic theatre legend and left floating out onto the streets at the end of a magical evening.

Accompanied on the piano by longtime friend Tom Judson, the show was pitch perfect and a tonic for the soul. Busch's generosity and warmth and humor are unparalleled in a world of showoffs. He is earthbound and wry and witty and clever and anecdotal and, mostly, honest. It's quite moving and pensive and, also, wildly, entertaining.

The musical menu can only be described as personal and diabolically brilliant. He also DANCED, which was a thrill. He is an anachronism living in the 21st century and a welcome escape for these trying times. I lost all track of time and space during tonight's show.

For about 80 minutes, time simply stopped and we had a direct relationship with a wizard of words. He looked us all in the eye and told us things. Personal things. The songs, perfectly chosen and sung with a direct connection that no one could argue with. Mesmerizing.

The love in the room was overwhelming and here are some of my photos of an unforgettable evening. There is no one to compare him to and I hope he comes back again and again.

"My Foolish Heart", indeed.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff



