Photos: Carole J. Bufford Returns to the Birdland Stage with POETS AND PICKERS

Carole J. Bufford returned to the Birdland stage with "Poets and Pickers," celebrating the work of some of the world's most unique storytellers in song. Featuring Peter Calo on guitar and Chris Marshak on drums, Carole performed songs by Paul Simon, Randy Newman, Irving Berlin, Bobbie Gentry, Cole Porter, Johnny Cash, John Prine, Kris Kristofferson, Colin Meloy, Leon Russell, Sara Bareilles, Kander & Ebb, and many more.

A recipient of the Nightlife, Bistro, and BroadwayWorld Awards for Outstanding Vocalist, Carole has become one of the most sought-after performers on the American vintage pop, cabaret and jazz scene. She recently enjoyed a highly praised ten-month solo run at New York's Birdland Jazz Club and a monthly residency at Feinstein's/54 Below. Carole is the creator and star of multiple shows including speak easy (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), Come Together, and You Don't Own Me, which earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She currently tours with her solo shows as well as with symphonies all over the country. Carole is the Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition.

Photos by Kevin Alvey