Photos: Carole J. Bufford Is Easily SETTING NEW STANDARDS at Chelsea Table + Stage

Cabaret artist extraordinaire Carole J. Bufford rises to the occasion, as always.

May. 01, 2023  

Photos: Carole J. Bufford Is Easily SETTING NEW STANDARDS at Chelsea Table + Stage Over the weekend Carole J. Bufford made her Chelsea Table + Stage debut in an exciting new show titled SETTING NEW STANDARDS. In her show, this vintage afficionado didn't go any further back than the year 2000, as she explored modern-day compositions that might, easily, be slipped into the catalogue of songbook standards. With Musical Director Ian Herman and bassist Tom Hubbard by her side, the consummate cabaret artist gave her audience nearly ninety minutes of excellent entertainment, garnering her THIS rave review from Broadway World.

Below, enjoy a photographic look at The Bufford's evening of exploration of the music of this century, then visit the Chelsea Table + Stage website HERE to find great shows to see.

Carole J. Bufford has a website to be visited HERE. Ian Herman can be found online HERE. THIS is the website for Tom Hubbard.

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

It's a brand new show for Carole J. Bufford and when we say brand new, we mean brand new.

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Cra... (read more about this author)


