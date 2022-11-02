Photos: Carole J. Bufford Celebrates Halloween at Birdland
The performance was on October 31.
Carole J. Bufford returned to Birdland on Monday, October 31 with a brand-new show celebrating all things Halloween. Ms. Bufford and company (Ian Herman, Howie Gordon, Tom Hubbard) brought eerie music like "Every Breath You Take," "Bad Moon Rising," "I Want To Be Evil," "Witchy Woman," "Cruella de Ville," "St. James Infirmary," "Send Me To The 'Lectric Chair," and more to the stage of the historic music room.
Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought-after performers on the American vintage pop and cabaret scene. Her shows, including "speak easy."(featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks),"Come Together," and "You Don't Own Me," which earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She currently tours with her solo shows as well as with symphonies across the country. Carole is also the recipient of BroadwayWorld's Vocalist of the Year and the recent Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition.
Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey
Tom Hubbard, Carole J. Bufford, Howie Gordon, Ian Herman
Tom Hubbard, Carole J. Bufford, Howie Gordon, Ian Herman
Lee Roy Reams, Carole J. Bufford
Brian Kaltner, Carole J. Bufford, Karen Akers
Marilyn Maye, Carole J. Bufford
Faith Prince, Carole J. Bufford
Bill Bufford, Carole J. Bufford, Kaye Bufford
Carole J. Bufford, Bill Bufford, Kaye Bufford, Ben Schnickel
