Photos: Broadway Teens Raise Their Voices For Gun Safety At The Green Room 42

Money raised from the concert supported top organizations that promote gun safety legislation.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Broadway performer Carly Gold (Ferryman, Fun Home Nat'l Tour) presented a benefit concert to support common-sense gun safety legislation featuring young performers from the Broadway, film, and television community.

The concert, produced by Gold, was performed live at The Green Room 42 on March 26th at 7pm, and was live-streamed to viewers outside of NYC. Money raised from the concert supported top organizations that promote gun safety legislation.

As a young adult, high school student, and performer, Carly Gold, having grown up in an era of lockdowns and active shooter drills, felt compelled to create this concert as a platform for her fellow Broadway, film, and television community members to maintain continued awareness of the need for common-sense gun safety legislation in America. Gold believes as it is often stated that hers is a generation of changemakers and she and the cast are determined to be part of the change they wish to see in the world.

The cast included: Carly Gold (Ferryman, Fun Home Nat'l Tour), Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, Little Mermaid Hollywood Bowl, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), (Max Bartos (Sing Street Broadway), Audrey Bennett (Frozen Broadway, Amelie Broadway), Sway Bhatia (Mighty Ducks Disney+, Succession HBO), Layla Capers (School of Rock Broadway, The Lion King Broadway), Gianna Harris (School of Rock Broadway, Mighty Oak), Kaylin Hedges (Annie Hollywood Bowl), Tess Romero (Diary of a Future President Disney+) and Oscar Williams (Fun Home Broadway, The Secret Garden Lincoln Center). Joshua Turchin served as the Music Director/Accompanist and performed.

