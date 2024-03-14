Photos: Ben Jones Rocked the House at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Humorist and singer extraordinaire Ben Jones wowed the crowd at 54 Below on Sunday night. His show, LET ME BE FRANK, a tribute to Frank Sinatra's songbook, played on March 10th to an appreciative audience at Broadway's Supper Club. Photographer Conor Weiss snapped some shots of the night, below, including Jones, Music Director (and Birthday boy!) Ron Abel on piano, Yuka Tadano on Bass, Sean Harkness on Guitar and Ray Marchica on Drums. Photographer Stephen Sorokoff snapped a few backstage shots after the show.

See the photos below, and for more on Ben Jones, you can read his interview with BWW here, and find more about him online at his website.

If you missed this one, Ben Jones will be back at Don't Tell Mama on June 7th with TEMPTATION, featuring the songs of Kaci Bolls, Nat King Cole, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, Jason Isbell, Peggy Lee, MIKA, Anthony Newley, Nina Simone, Chris Stapleton, Tom Waits, Rufus Wainwright and more. Get tickets here.