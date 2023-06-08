Photos: Award Winner Goldie Dver Premieres BRIDGES at Don't Tell Mama

Jun. 08, 2023

Photos: Award Winner Goldie Dver Premieres BRIDGES at Don't Tell Mama MAC Award recipient Goldie Dver opened her new show BRIDGES last night at Don't Tell Mama, playing to a room full of dedicated, admiring colleagues from the cabaret industry.  Bridges comes at an exciting time in the life of the cabaret artist, as Goldie Dver releases her first-ever solo album SWEET BEGINNING.  Helmed by Goldie's longtime collaborator, James Beaman, Bridges included a cast of industry greats in the form of musicians Michael Roberts, John Miller, Chip M. Fabrizi, Marc Daine Dannenhirsch, and a special guest appearance by multiple award winning singer Tanya Moberly.

Broadway World Cabaret reporter Bobby Patrick was in the room (review forthcoming) with fellow BWW correspondent, Conor Weiss, who had (as always) his seemingly magical lens with him.  Enjoy Conor's photo essay below and book tickets to one of two upcoming performances of BRIDGESL  June 12th at 7 pm (ticket link HERE) and June 18th at 7 pm (ticket link HERE).

The home page for Don't Tell Mama is HERE.

Goldie Dver has Instagram HERE.

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Award Winner Goldie Dver Premieres BRIDGES at Don't Tell Mama Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



