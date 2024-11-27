Photos: Artemisia LeFay's WASTED GIRL at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kabarettist Artemisia LeFay brought her latest show WASTED GIRL back to Don't Tell Mama this past Sunday, November 24th. Check out photos below!

Named after her in-the-works debut album WASTED GIRL, chanteuse/songwriter Artemisia LeFay, alongside pianist Renée Guerrero, violinist Khullip Jeung and singer/actress Hannah Mount, led the audience through a meandering melange of melodies borne of the imagination of Miss LeFay, learning of the strange and true stories that inspired them such as "Coffin Built For Two" written after visiting Anita Berber's pauper grave in Berlin or "Ich Liebe Dich" after a dream encounter with Joan Rivers.

Her unique compositions have received numerous glowing reviews from the cabaret community of critics and she has been compared to the songwriters of The Great American Songbook.

You can keep up with Artemisia's latest performances at www.artemisialefay.com

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

