Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Cabaret icons and multiple award winners Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway made it a very festive holiday season when they kicked off Christmas on December 24th with their sister act YULETIDE REVELRY! Fans of the siblings and the holiday season were treated to that Callaway magic centered around the season of peace, merriment, and pure joy, all things that the Callaways bring with them any time that they enter a cabaret or concert venue.

Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer, Conor Weiss, attended Liz and Ann's opening night and sent over the photo essay below for Broadway World readers to get a look at the festivities, which will continue through December 30th, each night at 7 pm (8 pm on 12/26), with a live stream of the program on December 27th. For information and reservations, visit the 54 Below website HERE.

The Callaways have websites - Liz's is HERE and Ann's is HERE.

About Conor Weiss

Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.