Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Award-winning cabaret artists and recording stars will play Christmas show through January 30th.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Reviews: Catching Up on Shows Is a Whirlwind .... at Urban Stages & 54 Below Photo 1 Wrapping Up A Whirlwind Of Shows
Review: A ROBERT BANNON CHRISTMAS SPECIAL at Chelsea Table + Stage is Merry and Bright! Photo 2 Robert Bannon Christmas Special, Special
Review: Brandon Victor Dixon Brings THE SOUL OF BROADWAY To 54 Below Photo 3 Brandon Victor Dixon Dazzles At 54 Below
Photos: Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch Continue I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS Through D Photo 4 Ebersole And Stritch Continue Run Of Shows

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below Cabaret icons and multiple award winners Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway made it a very festive holiday season when they kicked off Christmas on December 24th with their sister act YULETIDE REVELRY!  Fans of the siblings and the holiday season were treated to that Callaway magic centered around the season of peace, merriment, and pure joy, all things that the Callaways bring with them any time that they enter a cabaret or concert venue.

Broadway World Cabaret's resident photographer, Conor Weiss, attended Liz and Ann's opening night and sent over the photo essay below for Broadway World readers to get a look at the festivities, which will continue through December 30th, each night at 7 pm (8 pm on 12/26), with a live stream of the program on December 27th.   For information and reservations, visit the 54 Below website HERE

The Callaways have websites -  Liz's is HERE and Ann's is HERE.

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
92NY LYRICS & LYRICISTS Highlights Misters Wonder And Sondheim Photo
92NY LYRICS & LYRICISTS Highlights Misters Wonder And Sondheim

It's a Tale of Two Stevies in December concerts uptown when two men are celebrated in the series that began in 1970 when Stevie Wonder was 20 and already had been recording for about 7 years and Stephen Sondheim had 'Company' debut on Broadway.

2
Norm Lewis And The New York Pops Have THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL Photo
Norm Lewis And The New York Pops Have THE BEST CHRISTMAS OF ALL

Norm Lewis and The NY Pops took the filled-to-capacity audience at Carnegie Hall on a joyful sleigh ride through a winter wonderland of holiday songs in time.

3
Tammy Faye Starlites Marianne Faithfull Show Plays Pangea Photo
Tammy Faye Starlite's Marianne Faithfull Show Plays Pangea

Marianne Faithfull (manque) sings the songs that were written for and/or about her, ostensibly by other (less erudite) songwriters, but really through the prism of her dreams via uninvited intrusion into her unconscious mind.

4
Miki Abraham To Star In SOMEWHERE THATS BLUE At 54 Below, January 28 Photo
Miki Abraham To Star In SOMEWHERE THAT'S BLUE At 54 Below, January 28

'Join Miki Abraham in the unbridled romp 'Somewhere That's Blue' as it explores hope, diversity, and growth in the Bluegrass State. Catch the show on 1/28/2024 at 54 Below.'

From This Author - Stephen Mosher

Stephen Mosher is the author of The Sweater Book (a collection of his photography featuring celebrated artists from the entertainment communities of New York, Los Angeles, and London), Lived In Crazy ... Stephen Mosher">(read more about this author)

Cabaret Photographers: Thomas SalusCabaret Photographers: Thomas Salus
Photos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 BelowPhotos: Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Open YULETIDE REVELRY! at 54 Below
Cabaret Photographers: Matt BakerCabaret Photographers: Matt Baker
Cabaret Photographers: THE LINEUP DocumentariansCabaret Photographers: THE LINEUP Documentarians

Videos

Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY Video
Watch the MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Perform on TODAY
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade Video
Watch ALADDIN Perform 'Friend Like Me' on Disney's Christmas Parade
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Video
Watch a Kennedy Center Honors Preview With Lin-Manuel Miranda & More
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED

Recommended For You