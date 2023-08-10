Photos: ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES Opens At 54 Below

Conor Weiss captures the glamor and glory of Ann Hampton Callaway's new show.

Photos: ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES Opens At 54 Below One of the most profound and productive artists in the cabaret and concert industry, Ann Hampton Callaway never fails to provide a program of excellence.  Each and every Ann Hampton Callaway show plays to capacity houses and sends audiences home with a smile on their faces and something to share over the water cooler the next day or on the social media in the cab leaving the club.  Last night the Tony Award nominee opened a new show at 54 Below titled Ann Hampton Callaway SINGS THE SEVENTIES, an evening of music by everyone's favorites from one of the best decades in music.  Carole KingRoberta FlackJames Taylor and John Lennon.  Misses Streisand, Ronstadt, and Carpenter.  All the great musical artists from the Nineteen Seventies are being refreshed and reinvented in the AHC style, with Ann's close friend and collaborator, Billy Stritch, standing by (or sitting by) as Musical Director for the evening.  Joined by Tim Horner on Drums and Martin Wind on bass, the four-night run promises to be one of the highlights in the cabaret season.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to capture the glamor and emotion of opening night.  Conor's photos can be enjoyed below and tickets to one of the three remaining 7 pm performances can be secured HERE.  There is a livestream of the August 12th closing show, tickets for which can be accessed HERE.

Visit the Ann Hampton Callaway website HERE, the Billy Stritch website HERE, and THIS is the homepage for the 54 Below website.

 About Conor Weiss

Photos: ANN HAMPTON CALLAWAY SINGS THE SEVENTIES Opens At 54 Below Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



