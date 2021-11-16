Photo Flash: Thomas Salus Lenses THE SONGS OF HOWARD ASHMAN at Feinstein's/54 Below
The Songs of Howard Ashman are in good hands with Rainbow Sun Productions.
On November 10th RAINBOW SUN PRODUCTIONS presented ninety (ish) minutes of songs from the Howard Ashman cannon. The treasured lyricist of musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, Alladin, The Little Mermaid, and more was celebrated by a collection of nearly twenty musical theater actors who brought their best looks and biggest voices to help Rainbow Sun leaders Katie Nail and Eric Sherer celebrate Ashman and live music. Broadway World Cabaret reviewed the concert HERE and photojournalist Thomas Salus was on hand to capture the happening with his camera.
Thomas Salus is a New Jersey/New York-based photographer specializing in theater and sports photography. For close to ten years, Tom has been providing his photo talents to community and larger regional theaters, supporting their productions, and highlighting the performers through his images. In addition to theater, he works with area professional, college, and high schools sport teams to capture the action on their stages. Tom has worked with New York-based Cabaret artists, freelanced for local newspapers, and worked with organizations like Little League International. Tom's photography started when he and his wife Kelly were raising their four children and capturing moments of their theater and sports accomplishments. Tom is excited to be working with Broadway World as a contributing photographer and getting the opportunity to photograph some of the most amazing talent in that artistic community. Thomas Salus can be found on Instagram HERE and at his website HERE.