On November 10th RAINBOW SUN PRODUCTIONS presented ninety (ish) minutes of songs from the Howard Ashman cannon. The treasured lyricist of musicals like Little Shop of Horrors, Alladin, The Little Mermaid, and more was celebrated by a collection of nearly twenty musical theater actors who brought their best looks and biggest voices to help Rainbow Sun leaders Katie Nail and Eric Sherer celebrate Ashman and live music. Broadway World Cabaret reviewed the concert HERE and photojournalist Thomas Salus was on hand to capture the happening with his camera.

Eric Scherer

Katie Nail, Eric Scherer, Joomin Hwang, & Jed Resnick

Jed Resnick

Blake Zolfo

Allison Posner

Danny Feldman

Drew Wutke

Katie Nail

Carrie St. Louis

Dillon Klena

Dillon Klena & Salisha Thomas

Sean Stephens

Michael I. Haber

Drew Wutke, Michael I. Haber & Sean Stephens

Darius-Anthony Robinson

Sam Gravitte

Teresa Hui

Eric Scherer, Ben Tracy, Tatiana Lofton

Tatiana Lofton

Michael I. Haber

Ben Tracy

Joomin Hwang

Arielle Crosby

Noah Zachary

Liz Felmming

Jesse JP Johnson