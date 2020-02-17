Photo Flash: Theatre Couples Teamed Up For A BROADWAY VALENTINE'S DAY at Feinstein's/54 Below

Romance was in the air at Feinstein's/54 Below this past Friday, February 14th on Valentine's Day! A Broadway Valentine's Day featured some of the theatre's favorite lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs.

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler and music directed by Ben Caplan.

Featured couples included:

Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening) and April Lavalle (Seussical)

Steve Blanchard (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies) and Meredith Inglesby (The Little Mermaid, Newsies)

Nicolas Dromard (Jersey Boys, Wicked) and Desirée Davar (West Side Story)

Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project) and Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar)

Cassie Okenka (School Of Rock, Wicked) and Rick Desloge (Jersey Boys, Wicked)

Catherine Ricafort (SpongeBob Square Pants, Honeymoon in Vegas) and Scott McCreary (Dirty Dancing, NBC's "The Sing-Off")

Rob Rokicki (The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical) and Amanda Flynn (Wicked, Mamma Mia!)

Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd) and Matthew Stoke (AIDA Cruise Lines)

Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening, "The Voice) and Cooper Howell (Frozen - Live at the Hyperion, Spamilton)

Keith White (A Bronx Tale, Jersey Boys) and Erin Kommor (NBC's "RISE")





