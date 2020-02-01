Photo Flash: The Cast of THOSE GIRLS Celebrates Karen Mack's Birthday at The Laurie Beechman

Last night "Those Girls" celebrated Karen Mack's birthday at The Laurie Beechman with special guests Susie Mosher and Leslie Carrara-Rudolph who brought Lolly Lardpop and a special birthday message for Karen.

Those Girls are a vocal harmony group featuring Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, and Wendy Russel.

Those Girls Sing The Boys -vol. 1 salutes music from five decades of male artists (with a TG spin on it, lots of harmonies. From Elvis to The Rat Pack to Bruno Mars and then some.

Directed by Lennie Watts, Musical Director Steven Ray Watkins, Matt Sharfglass on bass, Don Kelly on drums, and Ted Stafford on guitar.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield





