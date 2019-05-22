Photo Flash: Taylor Iman Jones, Damon J. Gillespie, & More Sing The Music Of Ben Caplan At 54 Below

On Friday, May 17th Feinstein's/54 Below hosted the return of composer Ben Caplan with his song cycle, I Don't Want to Talk About It.

Ben tackled the subjects and stigmas of mental illness with humor, honesty, and empathy. The night featured some of Broadway's favorite performers as they pushed the boundaries of how society discusses mental health.

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler and music directed by Caplan.

The band featured Caplan (Piano), Lloyd Kikoler (Bass), Jakob Reinhardt (Guitar),and Scott Still (Drums).

Performers included Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Kaitlyn Frank (We Are The Tigers, Newsies), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies) , Alan H. Green (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Andrew Kober (School Of Rock, Alice By Heart), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound Of Music), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Ben Schrager (ms. Estrada, The Flea), Phil Sloves (Sp! ongeBob SquarePants) and Keith White (A Bronx Tale, Jersey Boys).

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner



Justin Albinder



Kaitlyn Frank and Danny Harris Kornfeld



Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan



Phil Sloves



Danny Harris Kornfeld, Danté Jeanfelix, Justin Albinder and Ben Schrager



Ben Caplan and Alexis Field



Kaitlyn Frank, Danté Jeanfelix, Justin Albinder, Phil Sloves, Ben Schrager, Ben Caplan, Monet Sabel, Alan H. Green, Andrew Kober, Charlotte Maltby, Danny Harris Kornfeld, Damon J. Gillespie, Taylor Iman Jones



Ben Caplan



Charlotte Maltby



Danny Harris Kornfeld



Justin Albinder



Ben Schrager



Danté Jeanfelix



Ben Caplan,Danté Jeanfelix, Ben Schrager, Justin Albinder and Danny Harris Kornfeld



Damon J. Gillespie



Kaitlyn Frank



Keith White



Keith White



Keith White



Andrew Kober & Nicholas Barasch



Andrew Kober & Nicholas Barasch



Alexis Field and Monet Sabel



Alexis Field and Monet Sabel



Phil Sloves



Phil Sloves



F. Michael Haynie



F. Michael Haynie



Taylor Iman Jones



Taylor Iman Jones



Alan H. Green



Alan H. Green





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You