Photo Flash: Taylor Iman Jones, Damon J. Gillespie, & More Sing The Music Of Ben Caplan At 54 Below
On Friday, May 17th Feinstein's/54 Below hosted the return of composer Ben Caplan with his song cycle, I Don't Want to Talk About It.
Ben tackled the subjects and stigmas of mental illness with humor, honesty, and empathy. The night featured some of Broadway's favorite performers as they pushed the boundaries of how society discusses mental health.
The evening was produced by Jen Sandler and music directed by Caplan.
The band featured Caplan (Piano), Lloyd Kikoler (Bass), Jakob Reinhardt (Guitar),and Scott Still (Drums).
Performers included Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Alexis Field (50 Shades! The Musical), Kaitlyn Frank (We Are The Tigers, Newsies), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies) , Alan H. Green (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Danté Jeanfelix (Balls), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Andrew Kober (School Of Rock, Alice By Heart), Danny Harris Kornfeld (RENT, Renascence), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound Of Music), Monet Sabel (Sweeney Todd), Ben Schrager (ms. Estrada, The Flea), Phil Sloves (Sp! ongeBob SquarePants) and Keith White (A Bronx Tale, Jersey Boys).
Photo Credit: Michael Kushner
