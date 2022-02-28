Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Plays February 22nd as Stewart Green Photographs All

The last February performance of The Lineup lands in the Green lens.

Feb. 28, 2022  

Photo Flash: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Theater Plays February 22nd as Stewart Green Photographs All The February 22nd episode of the live Variety Show THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher played last week, as the month winds up for the program. With March on the way, Ms. Mosher has her hands full as she continues to program guests new to the show and those who make regular appearances in the Birdland basement. As Susie works overtime to keep the lineup fresh and entertaining, Stewart Green doubles down on exquisite photographic images that document Mosher's industrious activity.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

The Jack Boice segment of The Lineup

Susie Mosher and Brad Simmons
The Jon Weber segment of the show.

The Kristen Alderson and Taylor Crousore segment of the evening.

The Darnell White and David LaMarr segment of the night.

The Mauricio Martinez segment of the program.

The Eleanor Dubinsky and Dario Acosta Teich segment of the presentation.

The Ann Kittredge and Sean Harkness portion of the entertainment.

Miss Susie Mosher
The Men Who Make The Music

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - Sean Harkness made a guest appearance with The Lineup this week.

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

This Week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

