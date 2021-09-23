Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'

pixeltracker

Susan Mack at Birdland Theater

Sep. 23, 2021  

Singer Susan Mack made her Birdland Theater solo show debut on Sunday Sept. 19th.
Her new show "Music In The Air", directed by Lina Koutrakos, is a loving and carefully curated tribute to classic jazz tunes from the American and World Songbook. With both familiar and surprise selections from such composers as Cole Porter, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Irving Berlin, and Chick Corea - they're the kind of songs you find yourself humming days later and then remembering the stylish singer that just replayed them in your brain's CD shuffle.

The arrangements by Music Director Tedd Firth were outstanding, with expert instrumental support from bassist David Finck and drummer Eric Halvorson. This was a jazz trio worthy of the intricate and masterful charts.
Susan Mack's clear love and passion for the jazz oeuvre are beautifully represented in her smoky alto tones and well timed and sparsely placed scat runs and dynamic vocal shifts. The show makes for a cozy autumnal evening in Manhattan's re-emerging performance scene.

The sold out performance will be repeated in the Birdland Theater on October 4th and November 8th at 8:30 pm.



Birdland is a fully vaccinated venue located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack, Eric Halvorson, David Finck

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack, David Finck

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack, David Finck

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Tedd Firth

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
David Finck

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Eric Halvorson

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack, David Finck

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack, David Finck, Eric Halvorson

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack, David Finck

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Tedd Firth, Susan Mack, David Finck, Eric Halvorson

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Marilyn Stadlen, Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Susan Mack, Risa Finkel

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Carol Sue Gershman, Susan Mack, John Carlucci

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Geoffrey Stoner, Susan Mack

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Marya Zimmet, Susan Mack, Christy Trapp

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
Fred Aiese, Kati Neiheisel, Susan Mack, Maria Corsaro, Gregory Toroian

Photo Flash: Susan Mack at Birdland Theater 'Music In The Air'
David Minster, Erica Mack, Susan Mack, Ralph Mack, Lance Mack, Gabrielle Paskal


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Andrea Macasaet Photo
Andrea Macasaet
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

From This Author Kevin Alvey

  • Photo Coverage: Marilyn Maye at Dizzy's Club/Jazz At Lincoln Center
  • Photo Coverage: Marci Kraft Brings COME PARTY WITH MARCI to Don't Tell Mama
  • Photo Coverage: 'Marilyn Maye's New Year's Eve Extravaganza' at Birdland Theater, NYC
  • Photo Coverage: 'The Pipes of Christmas' Celtic Holiday Concert