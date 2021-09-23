Singer Susan Mack made her Birdland Theater solo show debut on Sunday Sept. 19th.

Her new show "Music In The Air", directed by Lina Koutrakos, is a loving and carefully curated tribute to classic jazz tunes from the American and World Songbook. With both familiar and surprise selections from such composers as Cole Porter, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Irving Berlin, and Chick Corea - they're the kind of songs you find yourself humming days later and then remembering the stylish singer that just replayed them in your brain's CD shuffle.



The arrangements by Music Director Tedd Firth were outstanding, with expert instrumental support from bassist David Finck and drummer Eric Halvorson. This was a jazz trio worthy of the intricate and masterful charts.

Susan Mack's clear love and passion for the jazz oeuvre are beautifully represented in her smoky alto tones and well timed and sparsely placed scat runs and dynamic vocal shifts. The show makes for a cozy autumnal evening in Manhattan's re-emerging performance scene.



The sold out performance will be repeated in the Birdland Theater on October 4th and November 8th at 8:30 pm.



Birdland is a fully vaccinated venue located at 315 West 44 Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey