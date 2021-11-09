It was another exciting week at The Lineup as Susie Mosher and her team of Merry Band Dudes helped one artist after another express themselves in music and merriment. Never easing up for a moment, the creator and curator of the event made sure that her audience had the best possible entertainment for the last edition of the show in October, and, once more, documentarian Stewart Green was there to make sure Susie and Broadway World Cabaret gets the whole picture.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE and HERE

Scott Raneri

Josie Foster

Jessica Ann Best

Tim Sullivan

Elizabeth Sullivan

Brad Simmons

Harrison Greenbaum

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph

Ann Talman

Tim Connell

Caption

Susie Mosher

Brad Simmons

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint de Ganon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD -

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Visit the Brad Simmons website HERE.

This week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher