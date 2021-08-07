Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

pixeltracker

Alex Newell brightens up an already glittering cast on Tuesday night.

Aug. 7, 2021  

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland It isn't difficult to wonder when Susie Mosher rests. When one considers that she puts up a different show every week with a mind-blowing collection of guests to entertain Birdland audiences, it's amazing she has any time to herself and her family at all. But ours is not to reason why, ours is to buy a ticket and show up at the club to enjoy the talent on parade, starting with Mosher herself.

August 3rd, Ms. Mosher went above and beyond when she presented a plethora of performers that actually felt like more than she usually gathers together for one of her shows. Fortunately, in this case, less isn't more... more is, and it's marvelous: Alex Newell, Kimberly Locke, Avionce Hoyles, Stacy Sullivan, Stella Kim, Stone & Stone, Anais Reno, John Miller, and Michael and Mardie

Stewart Green was on hand to capture and offer to Broadway World Cabaret a comprehensive look at the goings-on on the Birdland stage.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Susie Mosher
Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Susie Mosher and Michael Orland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Avionce Hoyles

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Stella Kim

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Stacy Sullivan with Jon Weber

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Kimberly Locke

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Anais Reno with Michael Orland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Stone & Stone

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Alex Newell

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Susie Mosher with Michael Orland
Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
John Miller

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Michael Orland, John Miller, Clint de Gannon
Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
The winner of the mousepad!
Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Michael and Mardie with Susie

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Michael Garin and Mardie Millit

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland
Miss Susie Mosher

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint De Gannon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - for the August 3rd performance the Guest Musical Director was Michael Orland

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Find Michael Orland on Instagram HERE

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher:

Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland


Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Seeley Photo
Drew Seeley
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Krysta Rodriguez Photo
Krysta Rodriguez

From This Author Stephen Mosher