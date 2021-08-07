Photos: Stewart Green Photographs August 3rd THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER at Birdland

It isn't difficult to wonder when Susie Mosher rests. When one considers that she puts up a different show every week with a mind-blowing collection of guests to entertain Birdland audiences, it's amazing she has any time to herself and her family at all. But ours is not to reason why, ours is to buy a ticket and show up at the club to enjoy the talent on parade, starting with Mosher herself.

August 3rd, Ms. Mosher went above and beyond when she presented a plethora of performers that actually felt like more than she usually gathers together for one of her shows. Fortunately, in this case, less isn't more... more is, and it's marvelous: Alex Newell, Kimberly Locke, Avionce Hoyles, Stacy Sullivan, Stella Kim, Stone & Stone, Anais Reno, John Miller, and Michael and Mardie

Stewart Green was on hand to capture and offer to Broadway World Cabaret a comprehensive look at the goings-on on the Birdland stage.

Stewart Green is on Instagram HERE

Susie Mosher

Susie Mosher and Michael Orland

Avionce Hoyles

Stella Kim

Stacy Sullivan with Jon Weber

Kimberly Locke

Anais Reno with Michael Orland

Stone & Stone

Alex Newell

Susie Mosher with Michael Orland

John Miller

Michael Orland, John Miller, Clint de Gannon

The winner of the mousepad!

Michael and Mardie with Susie

Michael Garin and Mardie Millit

Miss Susie Mosher

The Lineup Band is John Miller on Bass and Clint De Gannon on Drums, Brad Simmons MD - for the August 3rd performance the Guest Musical Director was Michael Orland

Tickets for THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher can be obtained HERE.

Visit the Susie Mosher website HERE.

Find Michael Orland on Instagram HERE

Next week on THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher: