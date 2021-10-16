Don't Tell Mama played host to the debut performance of a new cabaret artist this week, as Shannon Daley took her first bow with her show DOES ANYBODY HAVE A MAP? Directed by Lennie Watts and Musical Directed by Steven Ray Watkins, Ms. Daley's show was thus described: Finding the path to your own dreams can be difficult when raising a family. Then they all go off to college, but is the nest ever really empty? "Does Anybody Have a Map?" is a contemporary look at what it's like to always be starting over.

Broadway World Cabaret's photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand to capture the freshman performer in her nightclub debut, which will have an encore December 27th at 7 pm. For tickets to Ms. Daley's upcoming performance visit the Don't Tell Mama website HERE.

Visit the Helane Blumfield website HERE.