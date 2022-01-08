In December Broadway and Broadway Tour-er Ben Bogen debuted his solo nightclub act in Manhattan. The theatrical rock and roll show told the story of the LGBTQIA+ activist and leader's journey toward living in the light. A queer male who embraces his queer-ness in ways that Natalie Douglas embraces her black heritage and Ari Axelrod celebrates Judaism, Mr. Bogen has created a club act that could and should play venues around the world, including LGBTQ centers, colleges, and High Schools, because it is a perfect representation of how great an authentic life can be.

And what could be gayer than getting a bona fide diva and gay icon to sing some Whitney Houston with you? Um... nothing.

Enter Orfeh.

TEENAGE DREAM was conceived, directed, and choreographed by Ben Bogen.

The TEENAGE DREAM band was: Guitar - Hajime Yoshida, Bass - Jonathan Michel, drums - Nicole Patrick, Piano/MD/Arranger Drew Wutke

Ben Bogen gets a five out of five microphones rating for performing his entire show without the use of a lyric sheet, tablet, or music stand.

Morgan Harrison, Ben Bogan and Ross Thompson

Drew Wutke

Ben Bogen and Michelle Beth Herman

Ben Bogen and T.J. Herman

Orfeh





Photos by Stephen Mosher