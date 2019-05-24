Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Continues Tributes at Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer Natalie Douglas with another one of her "Tributes!" On Monday, May 20, Natalie celebrated the music and magic of the one and only Elvis Presley.

Natalie Douglas - the acclaimed vocalist hailed as "a true, true star" by BBC London Radio, "a true force of nature" by The Times (UK), "sensational" by Time Out New York, "a monstrous talent" by Next Magazine and "simply everything" by The Daily News, - returns to Birdland on Monday, June 24, with a concert honoring the legendary Judy Garland.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





