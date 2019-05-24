Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Continues Tributes at Birdland

May. 24, 2019  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series was proud to present singer Natalie Douglas with another one of her "Tributes!" On Monday, May 20, Natalie celebrated the music and magic of the one and only Elvis Presley.

Natalie Douglas - the acclaimed vocalist hailed as "a true, true star" by BBC London Radio, "a true force of nature" by The Times (UK), "sensational" by Time Out New York, "a monstrous talent" by Next Magazine and "simply everything" by The Daily News, - returns to Birdland on Monday, June 24, with a concert honoring the legendary Judy Garland.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Adelaide's Cabaret Fringe Festival Is Back
  • The 3rd Annual MR. TWIN PEAKS PAGEANT Announced At Joe's Pub
  • Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Continues Tributes at Birdland
  • Birdland Presents Ravi Coltrane, Melissa Errico, and More Week Of June 3
  • Chita Rivera, Marvin Hamlisch Celebration, and More Coming up at 54 Below Next Week
  • Monica Lu And Nicholas Simpson To Make Feinstein's/54 Below Debut

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup