Photos: Mason Alexander Park Takes the Stage At The Green Room 42

Actor and cabaret artist Mason Alexander Park recently brought their act to New York City venue, The Green Room 42. Get a peek at the show below!

Mason Alexander Park's credits include Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (1st National Tour), Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County Playhouse), Man in Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone (Pittsburgh Playhouse) and he was the first male countertenor to play Miss Andrew in Disney's Mary Poppins (Pittsburgh CLO).

They were honored at the Kennedy Center as the 2013 Presidential Scholar in the Arts for Musical Theatre (documented in PBS's Becoming an Artist). Other TV/Film credits include the PBS reality series Broadway or Bust, Nickelodeon's iCarly, Bucket and Skinner's Epic Adventures and Before You Know It, which premiered at Sundance this year.

Photo Credit: Helane Blumfield