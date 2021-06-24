Photos: LEANNE BORGHESI : BORGHESI'S BACK! at Don't Tell Mama

Leanne Borghesi is back in New York City after waiting out the pandemic on the West Coast and part of her arrival back in the East is a new regular show at Midtown Manhattan cabaret club Don't Tell Mama. With Borghesi's Back! Leanne hopes to heal the painful memories of the pandemic with her special brand of hilarity and musicality, while helping to rebuild the community that suffered so greatly during the show business shutdown. Her opening night performance on June 19th certainly represented community, as industry luminaries filled every seat in Don't Tell Mama's Original Room, and every single person went home feeling that community, and all of Leanne's laughter and love.

Borghesi's Back will appear monthly. Her next dates are July 23rd at 7 pm and August 20th at 9:30 pm. Visit the Don't Tell Mama website HERE for tickets.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

