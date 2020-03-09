Photo Flash: Jennifer Barnhart At The Laurie Beechman

Avenue Q and Sesame Street's Jennifer Barnhart returned to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Sunday March 8th at 7pm, with a final encore performance of her critically acclaimed debut cabaret show. "It's About Time"

See photos from the night below!

After years of playing well with others - whether singing backup for friends' shows, or crooning alongside a cast of puppet characters - Jennifer Barnhart finally stepped into the spotlight in her first solo cabaret. Directed by Alan Muraoka the show was an evening of stories, silliness and song as Jennifer shared the journey that led her to two of the most famous streets in the world: Broadway and Sesame Street.

Jennifer was accompanied by music director Gary Adler, bassist Jim Donica, and percussionist Scott Neumann. There were special appearances by some other Avenue Q residents as well, including fellow original cast member Rick Lyon.





