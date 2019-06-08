Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below

Jun. 8, 2019  

Last Sunday, June 2nd, I WISH: The Roles That Could Have Been, premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber is, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. The evening gave performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The concert boasted some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, in ways one would never imagine. I WISH will be back at 54 Below in October and February! Stay tuned to see what other Broadway fav! es pop up at this special concert event next!

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler and music directed by Brian J. Nash.

Performers in last week's first incarnation included Caroline Bowman (Frozen, Wicked), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida), Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park with George, Bonnie & Clyde), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas), Nick Rehberger (Fiddler on the Roof), Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland).

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner

high res photos

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Bradley Gibson and Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Claybourne Elder and Raymond J. Lee

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Carrie St. Louis, Natalie Joy Johnson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Caroline Bowman, Blair Goldberg and James Delisco Beeks

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Kevin Smith Kirkwood and James Delisco Beeks

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Teal Wicks

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Alexandra Silber and Jen Sandler

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Alexandra Silber and Nick Rehberger

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Nick Rehberger

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Full Cast

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Alexandra Silber

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Brian J. Nash

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Bradley Gibson

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Claybourne Elder

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Teal Wicks

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Raymond J. Lee

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Carrie St. Louis

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Nick Rehberger and Alexandra Silber

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Nick Rehberger

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Alexandra Silber

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Bobby Conte Thornton

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Kevin Smith Kirkwood and James Delisco Beeks

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
James Delisco Beeks

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Kevin Smith Kirkwood and James Delisco Beeks

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Brian J. Nash and Alexandra Silber

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Natalie Joy Johnson

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Natalie Joy Johnson

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Blair Goldberg

Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
Caroline Bowman

 



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below
  • Evangeline Johns Is TORCHING THE BLUES
  • 54 Below Welcomes Liz Callaway, Jackie Evancho, And More Next Week
  • Photo Flash: The Broadway at Birdland Series Presents EVERYBODY RISE: A RESISTANCE CABARET
  • Nationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Bill Curreri To Play VYNL In NYC
  • Kendra Cunningham To Headline Don't Tell Mama

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup