Photo Flash: Inside I WISH:The Roles That Could Have Been At 54 Below

Last Sunday, June 2nd, I WISH: The Roles That Could Have Been, premiered at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

From the crazy amazing mind of Alexandra Silber is, I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been. The evening gave performers a chance to embody their "roles come true". The concert boasted some of Broadway's favorite performers for a night of surprise, in ways one would never imagine. I WISH will be back at 54 Below in October and February! Stay tuned to see what other Broadway fav! es pop up at this special concert event next!

The evening was produced by Jen Sandler and music directed by Brian J. Nash.

Performers in last week's first incarnation included Caroline Bowman (Frozen, Wicked), Bobby Conte Thornton (A Bronx Tale), James Delisco Beeks (Kinky Boots, Aida), Claybourne Elder (Sunday in the Park with George, Bonnie & Clyde), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King, A Bronx Tale), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day, Honeymoon in Vegas), Nick Rehberger (Fiddler on the Roof), Alexandra Silber (Master Class, Fiddler on The Roof), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots, Wicked) and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show, Finding Neverland).

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner



Bradley Gibson and Bobby Conte Thornton



Claybourne Elder and Raymond J. Lee



Carrie St. Louis, Natalie Joy Johnson, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Caroline Bowman, Blair Goldberg and James Delisco Beeks



Kevin Smith Kirkwood and James Delisco Beeks



Teal Wicks



Alexandra Silber and Jen Sandler



Alexandra Silber and Nick Rehberger



Nick Rehberger



Full Cast



Alexandra Silber



Brian J. Nash



Bradley Gibson



Claybourne Elder



Teal Wicks



Raymond J. Lee



Carrie St. Louis



Nick Rehberger and Alexandra Silber



Nick Rehberger



Alexandra Silber



Bobby Conte Thornton



Bobby Conte Thornton



Kevin Smith Kirkwood and James Delisco Beeks



James Delisco Beeks



Kevin Smith Kirkwood and James Delisco Beeks



Brian J. Nash and Alexandra Silber



Natalie Joy Johnson



Natalie Joy Johnson



Blair Goldberg



Caroline Bowman





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You