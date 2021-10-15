Recently, when Ann Kittredge was finally able to bring her new show MOVIE NITE to the Birdland Theater for the much-anticipated 2021 premiere of the show, the people came out in droves. Boasting one of the biggest opening night audiences that club-goers have seen in a long time, MOVIE NITE was everything Ms. Kittredge had promised her fans. It was glamorous, humorous, sophisticated, sweet, and it was rich with excellent music, singing, and camaraderie as Ann, musical director Alex Rybeck, and guitartist Sean Harkness gave the people what the wanted, and what they waited for for so long.



Broadway World Cabret photojournalist Helane Blumfield was on hand and seated in a choice location to provide our readers with a great view of a glamor girl in action.