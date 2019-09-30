Photo Flash: Elizabeth Ward Land Stars In STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT At The Green Room 42

Elizabeth Ward Land ((AMAZING GRACE, MEMPHIS, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL) returned to The Green Room 42 for the sold-out engagement of her show, STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT on Friday night, with Alan Muraoka ("Sesame Street") at the helm. Scroll down for complete coverage.

Ms. Ward Land's salute to the great Linda Ronstadt, one of this year's Kennedy Center honorees, included genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi. Ms. Ward Land played guitar, oboe and piano, while tracing her life to the songs from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's vast catalogue. She was accompanied by special guests Catherine Porter (NEXT TO NORMAL) and Joel Waggoner (BE MORE CHILL), with music supervision and arrangements by Andrew David Sotomayor (CURVY WIDOW) and vocal arrangements by Joel Waggoner.

Set List

Heat Wave

Different Drum

When Will I Be Loved/That'll Be The Day/It's So Easy/Just One Look/Shoop Shoop (medley)

Heart Like a Wheel/Faithless Love

You're No Good

Frenesi

Some to Lay Down Beside Me

Blue Bayou

Falling in Love Again

Feels Like Home

Pain of Love You/Somewhere Out There/All My Life/Pirates (Collaborators Medley)

Long Long Time

Still Within The Sound of My Voice

Desperado

The band featured Andrew David Sotomayor on the keys, Arei Sekiguchi on drums, Joel Waggoner on violin, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, Noah Jackson on cello and bass.





