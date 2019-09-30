Photo Flash: Elizabeth Ward Land Stars In STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT At The Green Room 42

Article Pixel Sep. 30, 2019  

Elizabeth Ward Land ((AMAZING GRACE, MEMPHIS, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL) returned to The Green Room 42 for the sold-out engagement of her show, STILL WITHIN THE SOUND OF MY VOICE: THE SONGS OF LINDA RONSTADT on Friday night, with Alan Muraoka ("Sesame Street") at the helm. Scroll down for complete coverage.

Ms. Ward Land's salute to the great Linda Ronstadt, one of this year's Kennedy Center honorees, included genres ranging from rock, country, folk, light opera, big band and mariachi. Ms. Ward Land played guitar, oboe and piano, while tracing her life to the songs from the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's vast catalogue. She was accompanied by special guests Catherine Porter (NEXT TO NORMAL) and Joel Waggoner (BE MORE CHILL), with music supervision and arrangements by Andrew David Sotomayor (CURVY WIDOW) and vocal arrangements by Joel Waggoner.

Set List
Heat Wave
Different Drum
When Will I Be Loved/That'll Be The Day/It's So Easy/Just One Look/Shoop Shoop (medley)
Heart Like a Wheel/Faithless Love
You're No Good
Frenesi
Some to Lay Down Beside Me
Blue Bayou
Falling in Love Again
Feels Like Home
Pain of Love You/Somewhere Out There/All My Life/Pirates (Collaborators Medley)
Long Long Time
Still Within The Sound of My Voice
Desperado

The band featured Andrew David Sotomayor on the keys, Arei Sekiguchi on drums, Joel Waggoner on violin, Kevin Kuhn on guitar, Noah Jackson on cello and bass.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Elizabeth Ward Land
Elizabeth Ward Land

Elizabeth Ward Land, Joel Waggoner, Catherine Porter
Elizabeth Ward Land, Joel Waggoner, Catherine Porter

Kevin Kuhn, Elizabeth Ward Land
Kevin Kuhn, Elizabeth Ward Land

Catherine Porter
Catherine Porter

Joel Waggoner
Joel Waggoner

Elizabeth Ward Land, Kevin Kuhn
Elizabeth Ward Land, Kevin Kuhn

Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter
Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter

Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter, Alan Muraoka
Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter, Alan Muraoka

Elizabeth Ward Land
Elizabeth Ward Land

Ken Land and Elizabeth Ward Land
Ken Land and Elizabeth Ward Land

Andrew David Sotomayor, Arei Sekiguchi, Kevin Kuhn, Elizabeth Ward Land and Noah Jackson
Andrew David Sotomayor, Arei Sekiguchi, Kevin Kuhn, Elizabeth Ward Land and Noah Jackson

Director Alan Muraoka
Director Alan Muraoka

Elizabeth Ward Land
Elizabeth Ward Land

Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter
Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter

Elizabeth Ward Land
Elizabeth Ward Land

Catherine Porter, Elizabeth Ward Land and Joel Waggoner
Catherine Porter, Elizabeth Ward Land and Joel Waggoner

Elizabeth Ward Land and Joel Waggoner
Elizabeth Ward Land and Joel Waggoner

Elizabeth Ward Land
Elizabeth Ward Land

Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter
Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter

Kevin Kuhn, Elizabeth Ward Land
Kevin Kuhn, Elizabeth Ward Land

Elizabeth Ward Land
Elizabeth Ward Land

Elizabeth Ward Land and Michael Gaston
Elizabeth Ward Land and Michael Gaston

Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter
Joel Waggoner, Elizabeth Ward Land and Catherine Porter

Elizabeth Ward Land, Mark Deklin, Jamie Karen
Elizabeth Ward Land, Mark Deklin, Jamie Karen

Elizabeth Ward Land, Richard Kline and Beverly Kline
Elizabeth Ward Land, Richard Kline and Beverly Kline

Erin Spears, Gabe Belyeu, Elizabeth Ward Land, John A. Saunders, James Benjamin Rodgers
Erin Spears, Gabe Belyeu, Elizabeth Ward Land, John A. Saunders, James Benjamin Rodgers

Elizabeth Ward Land and Robin Skye
Elizabeth Ward Land and Robin Skye

A CURVY WIDOW Reunion: Arei Sekiguchi, Andrew David Sotomayor, Mathew Shepard, Alan Muraoka, Ken Land, Elizabeth Ward Land, Aisha de Haas, Nicole Powell
A CURVY WIDOW Reunion: Arei Sekiguchi, Andrew David Sotomayor, Mathew Shepard, Alan Muraoka, Ken Land, Elizabeth Ward Land, Aisha de Haas, Nicole Powell

J.P. Almon, Jenny Larges, Elizabeth Ward Land, Rebecca Eichenberger
J.P. Almon, Jenny Larges, Elizabeth Ward Land, Rebecca Eichenberger

Elizabeth Ward Land and Donna Murphy
Elizabeth Ward Land and Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy, Alan Muraoka, Elizabeth Ward Land, Jeff McCarthy and Douglas Sills
Donna Murphy, Alan Muraoka, Elizabeth Ward Land, Jeff McCarthy and Douglas Sills

Elizabeth Ward Land and Donna Murphy
Elizabeth Ward Land and Donna Murphy

Jason Ma, Hazel Anne Raymundo, Elizabeth Ward Land, Ann Harada, Alan Muraoka, Darren Lee and Lia Chang. Photo by Garth Kravits
Jason Ma, Hazel Anne Raymundo, Elizabeth Ward Land, Ann Harada, Alan Muraoka, Darren Lee and Lia Chang. Photo by Garth Kravits

Daniel Dunlow, Elizabeth Ward Land and Alan Muraoka
Daniel Dunlow, Elizabeth Ward Land and Alan Muraoka

Catherine Porter, Anne L. Nathan, Elizabeth Ward Land, Adam Heller
Catherine Porter, Anne L. Nathan, Elizabeth Ward Land, Adam Heller

The Ward Family
The Ward Family

 



