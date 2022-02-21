Photo Flash: Celia Berk premieres ON MY WAY TO YOU and Helane Blumfield Captures The Magic in Action
IMPROBABLE STORIES THAT INSPIRED AN UNLIKELY PATH plays April 10, 21, and 27
Celia Berk recently returned to the cabaret stage with a brand-new show titled ON MY WAY TO YOU: IMPROBABLE STORIES THAT INSPIRED AN UNLIKELY PATH. The February 17th premiere was captured by the lens of Broadway World Cabaret photojournalist Helane Blumfield, and the photos look exciting and interesting. Sadly, there will be some time between the opening performance and the next show, as Ms. Berk's return to the Laurie Beechman Theatre won't happen until April; when it does, fans can take advantage of three different opportunities to see what Ms. Berk has created. Those future dates are April 10, 21, and 27 at 4, 7, and 7 pms respectively.
On My Way To You: Improbable Stories That Inspired An Unlikely Path is directed by Mark Nadler and Musical Directed by Tedd Firth.
About Helane Blumfield
