Photo Flash: Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton Bring BITS AND PIECES to Pangea

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

Tuesday January 14th was a fabulous night at the well known east side cabaret haunt, Pangea. The show: "Bits and Pieces" starring cabaret duo, singer/actress Barbara Bleier and theater/film actor/singer, Austin Pendleton. Their special guests were their show director, singer/actress, Barbara Maier Gustern and theater legend Richard Maltby, Jr. This was the second night in a three night run.

Check out photos from the performance below!

Visit them for the last show, next Tuesday, 1/21 at 7:00 pm. RSVP at www.pangeanyc.com.

Photo Credit: Maryann Lopinto

Austin

Austin

Barbara

Barbara and Austin

Barbara and Austin

Barbara and Austin

Richard Maltby, Jr.

Barbara, Austin, Barbara and Richard

Producer Jamie deRoy with Richard Maltby, Jr.

The solo spot for Director/guest performer, Barbara Maier Gustern

Barbara and Richard

Austin and Barbara

Austin, Barbara, and their special guest, Richard Maltby, Jr.



