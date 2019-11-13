Photo Coverage: Stephen Schwartz Visits Anthony Nunziata at The Green Room 42

Article Pixel Nov. 13, 2019  

Great voice, magnetic personality, good looking, anything else?...Yes, he also writes the songs!

Anthony Nunziata may not co-write the songs that make the whole world sing...not yet, but his legions of fans are sure singing them. Team Nunziata was out in full force last night cheering him on at The Green Room 42.

Anthony wore a new suit (musically) of clothes this time and they fit him perfectly. He's blessed with a stirring tenor voice and when it's complemented with Tedd Firth's contemporary arrangements played by a killer band the effect is awesome. Lifting folks out of their seats became a reality during his performance as Anthony sang his own music and classic standards, all the while using his charming and witty personality to give the crowd a great show. Then there was more! Anthony had a a group of super singers that joined him on stage. Caroline Cohen, Kissy Simmons, and Tony award winner Lillia White. Co-writer Jeff Franzel was also on hand and if that wasn't enough Stephen Schwartz dropped in and accompanied Anthony on "Beautiful City" from Godspell. "Special" is a word often used but in this case it really was appropriate to describe the evening.

Musical Director/Piano/Arranger, Tedd Firth, Guitar, Steve Bargonetti,Bass, Phil Palombi, Drums Mark McLean, Sax Daniel Dickinson. Directed by, The other Nunziata (Will).

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

Anthony Nunziata

Tedd Firth & Anthony Nunziata

Caroline Cohen

Kissy Simmons

Kissy Simmons

Anthony Nunziata & Kissy Simmons

Anthony Nunziata & Lillias White

Lillias White

Stephen Schwartz & Anthony Nunziata

Stephen Schwartz & Anthony Nunziata

Stephen Schwartz & Anthony Nunziata

Stephen Schwartz & Anthony Nunziata

Stephen Schwartz & Anthony Nunziata

Stephen Schwartz & Anthony Nunziata

The Green Room 42

Anthony Nunziata & Stephen Schwartz

Anthony Nunziata & Stephen Schwartz

Will Nunziata & Stephen Schwartz

Eda Sorokoff & Ron Abel

Tedd Firth & Eugene Gwozdz

Stephen Schwartz & Eda Sorokoff

Lillias White & Ron Abel



